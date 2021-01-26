Marshall County churches, businesses team up to feed hospital employees

Tuesday night, a group of Marshall County churches and businesses stepped up to show Marshall County health care workers their support for their work during the pandemic.

"Sometimes, it's really emotional for our employees. It's just a meal, but it means so much more than that to them, because it's more time with their families and less stress for them," explained Andrea Oliver, director of the Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers.

Around 300 meal kits were donated to health care workers at Marshall Medical North in Guntersville. Each package will feed a family.

"This is a small way to say thank you for all the long hours, hard work that they do," said Brent Porter, student pastor at one of the churches involved.

Multiple churches and Marshall County businesses all working under the banner of the Giving BAK Foundation worked to make it happen.

"We recognize that a lot of people, especially in the medical field, are feeling the stress and the pressure," said Porter.

Oliver said that as staff works through the coronavirus pandemic, moments like these are a big help.

"When the community gives back in this way and continues to uplift us, then obviously, the morale increases and it's just been a giant blessing for our staff," Oliver.

Tuesday night's meal delivery is just one of many outreach events that community members are stepping up to be a part of with Marshall Medical Centers. To learn how to help, click HERE.