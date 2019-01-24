Marshall County charity construction on hold as shutdown continues

Less than a month before the first day of the partial government shutdown, a Marshall County nonprofit broke ground on a new transitional housing development for homeless families.

As the shutdown goes on the organization can't get approval from the USDA for the next step in construction.

Home Place is an organization in Guntersville that provides temporary housing for homeless families to get back on their feet. Their new four-apartment development requires United States Department of Agriculture approval each step of the way.

Lee Ward heads this project that's been a decade in the works.

"Well, it is a let down, we had groundbreaking on December the 3rd, we had a lot of people from the community up here cheering us on, the contractor got started, and then now this, said Ward.

The project was originally set to be completed by the end of this year ward tells WAAY31 shes hopeful it'll be back on track soon.