Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Update: Search for woman underway after submerged car found in Toney area Full Story
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Marshall County charity construction on hold as shutdown continues

Less than a month before day one of the government shutdown, a Marshall County nonprofit broke ground on a new transitional housing development for homeless families. As the shutdown goes on the organization can't get approval from the USDA for the next step in construction.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 4:56 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Less than a month before the first day of the partial government shutdown, a Marshall County nonprofit broke ground on a new transitional housing development for homeless families.

As the shutdown goes on the organization can't get approval from the USDA for the next step in construction.

Home Place is an organization in Guntersville that provides temporary housing for homeless families to get back on their feet. Their new four-apartment development requires United States Department of Agriculture approval each step of the way.

Lee Ward heads this project that's been a decade in the works.

"Well, it is a let down, we had groundbreaking on December the 3rd, we had a lot of people from the community up here cheering us on, the contractor got started, and then now this, said Ward.

The project was originally set to be completed by the end of this year ward tells WAAY31 shes hopeful it'll be back on track soon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Fayetteville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events