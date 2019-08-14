Clear

Marshall County approves car tag fee to pay for school resource officers

That fee is set to begin on January 1st.

Marshall County has approved a $12 car tag fee that is set to begin on January 1st. 

The money will go to hiring 14 school resource officers for county schools, including their training and their equipment.

