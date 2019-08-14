Marshall County approves car tag fee to pay for school resource officers

Marshall County has approved a $12 car tag fee that is set to begin on January 1st.
The money will go to hiring 14 school resource officers for county schools, including their training and their equipment.
Read our previous story here.
