Marshall County Tech School students volunteer at coronavirus vaccine clinic

The Marshall County Health Department is teaming up with the Marshall County Tech School to help give out coronavirus vaccinations to seniors.

Students with the public safety program at the tech school helped direct traffic at the Marshall County Health Department during their vaccine clinic Thursday.

"It's a good way to get out and serve the community," explained tech school student, Ranger Sergeant First Class Crista Braswell, also known as "SWAT" to her classmates.

She helped run the show Thursday at the health department.

"It's very good, steady flow of traffic, nothing too big," said Braswell.

The hands-on experience is thanks to the public safety program at the Marshall County Tech School. It's for students, like Braswell, who dream of being a first responder someday. Their teacher, Martin Killion, told me that the students are dedicated to helping their community.

"They're working this on days when they're not in school, so it's rare that you would have that many high school students volunteer to come up and do something like this when they could be doing anything else," said Killion.

The students were in charge of some paperwork and coordinating traffic flow.

"They've done very well. I'm proud of each and every one of them," said Killion.

At last check, the Marshall County Health Department said they've given out about 1,000 vaccines this week. The tech school students plan to be there Friday to help again.