Marshall County sheriff offering free active shooter response training

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is encouraging churches, businesses and schools to sign up for its new active shooter response training class.

It used to be just for law enforcement, but now the training is offered for civilians, and it's free. A trained instructor and deputy will walk you through what you need to know in an active shooter situation to raise your chances of survival.

Deputy Robert Grissom is the instructor and explained why Marshall County now offers the class.

"The more mass shootings take place, the more people want to learn how to defend themselves, how to defeat the odds and survive," said Deputy Grissom.

Class times are coordinated with individual organizations that sign up. If you're interested, just reach out to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office at (256) 582-2034.