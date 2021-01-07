Marshall County Sheriff’s Office warns about scammer impersonating deputy for money

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam where someone impersonating a deputy is asking to be wired money.

The sheriff’s office says “A person identifying himself as Deputy Sheriff Mark Andrew is placing calls asking people to wire money to avoid being arrested on old warrants.” The scammer is instructing victims to make the transfers through Dollar General and Walmart locations.

A real law enforcement officer will never contact you requesting monetary wire transfers, the sheriff’s office warns.

If you receive one of these calls, hang up and call the department at 256-582-2034.