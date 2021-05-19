Marshall County Sheriff's Office using DNA evidence to work to identify a 1997 murder victim

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is using DNA technology to piece together what a 1997 murder victim might've looked like. The rendering is based on his age, what they could tell about how he looked and his DNA.

Investigators say they found the body of the still unknown victim North of Arab. His head, hands, feet and heart were missing. They believe it might've been done to prevent authorities from knowing who the victim is. Right now, they still don't know who the victim is, but they are using DNA to find potential family members to work their way closer.

If you recognize him you're asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.