The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a suspect who it says used a stolen debit card to buy gift cards.

The suspect bought two gift cards in the amount of $750 at Dollar General store in Grant on Aug. 14, said Chief Steve Guthrie.

Guthrie said the suspect, who has a very distinctive tattoo on his left arm, also attempted to erase the store’s security camera footage.

If you recognize the suspect, call the sheriff’s office at 256-582-2034.