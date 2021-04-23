Marshall County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating missing rapist

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is looking for a rapist who hasn’t been seen in about 8 months.

Justin Norris Norton, 35, was convicted of rape and sexual abuse and last reported in as a sex offender in August 2020, the sheriff’s office said.

Norton is 5’6” tall, 135 pounds and has hazel eyes.

Anyone found to be hiding Norton or allowing him to stay at their residence are subjecting themselves to arrest, said Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.

If you have information on Norton, contact the sheriff’s office at 256-582-2034.