Marshall County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding suspected murderer

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a murder suspect.

Ronny Lee Peppers Jr. Faces murder warrants in the stabbing death of Wade Bryant on Friday.

Deputies responded to a call about a bleeding man crawling along Martling Road near Jupiter Circle in the Asbury community of Marshall County on Friday night, said Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.

When deputies arrived, that man – now identified as Bryant – was dead.

Guthrie said Peppers and Bryant had been in a fight, and the Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville determined Bryant died from a stab wound to the upper leg.

The office is “actively pursuing leads to (Peppers’) whereabouts,” Guthrie said.

Anyone with information on Peppers is asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.