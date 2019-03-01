Marshall County Sheriff's Office seeks check fraud suspect

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify the female seen in these photos.
Assistant Chief Steve Guthrie says she fraudulently cashed altered checks in and around Marshall County.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Investigator Mike Acquaviva at 256-582-2034.
