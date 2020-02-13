Marshall County Sheriff's Office says officers justified in shooting death

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office released more information Thursday on the investigation into the multi-agency shooting that left a Marshall County suspect dead.

The sheriff's office said deputies shot and killed Thomas Chamblee after he came out a trailer with a gun.

"Well I didn't know nothing was going on til the police came down the driveway," Gabby Dabbs, who lives on Lazy Creek Circle, said.

Dabbs said he woke up to see multiple police cars rushing to his next door neighbor's house.

"It was scary frightening you know," he said.

What Dabbs didn't know at the time - was that authorities were responding to a tip about a domestic violence suspect they'd been looking for since earlier that morning in Boaz.

The sheriff's office said Thomas Chamblee had severely beaten his wife - breaking her hand, arm, and giving her extensive head injuries. She had to go to the hospital.

The sheriff said once they found Chamblee - they tried to negotiate.

"He came out of the residence holding a handgun, soon as he came out he led with a handgun at officers and that's when officers did what they had to do to protect themselves," said Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims.

Sims said there is body camera footage of the shooting. It was handed over to the State Bureau of Investigation. They can decide whether or not to release it.

WAAY 31 reached out to see if or when the footage will be released, along with additional questions about the investigation. We have not heard back yet.

Dabbs said he only heard gunshots - and didn't see what happened, but believes the officers were justified.

"I mean I'm sure the police was scared for their life you know afraid for their life or whatever because they didn't know if he was going to shoot at them or what," Dabbs said.

There is no set timeline of when the State Bureau of Investigation will release their findings from the investigation.