Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says more crimes are being solved, and you’re a big reason why

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says it is solving more burglary and theft cases, and it is all thanks to the public’s help on social media.

Sheriff Phil Sims said his office has solved six crimes in the last month thanks to tips that came on social media. The most recent was earlier this month when a suspect was identified just a few hours after surveillance video was posted to the office’s Facebook page.

Sims said every tip is taken seriously.

"It may be good, it may not be, but it's something we may need to check out,” he said. “You never know what that one small piece of information may lead to. You could be the key to solving the case."

People with information on crimes who reach out to the sheriff’s office via social media can remain anonymous.