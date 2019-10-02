Marshall County Sheriff's Office receives $35,000 grant for new bullet proof vests

Working as a Marshall County sheriff's deputy is about to get a lot safer thanks to a $35,000 donation from the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

The sheriff told WAAY 31 right now, the majority of their bullet proof vests are expired, and they'll use this donation to help keep deputies safe.

Sheriff Phil Sims says those expired vests deputies are wearing right now are better than not wearing a vest at all, but after five years, each vest starts to breakdown and isn't as effective in the worst case scenario.

That's where the Poarch Band of Creek Indians have come in. Their $35,000 donation will help outfit 32 deputies with new vests.

The sheriff says each vest can cost from $900 to $1,200. He also says they have applied for a Department of Justice grant to fund the other 18 vests they need and are waiting to hear back.

Deputies say on an average day, they carry at least 15 lbs of gear, and the new vests will help reduce muscle strain.

The vests the sheriff's office plans to purchase are called "outer carrier vests" and will have pockets on them so they don't have to carry as much gear on their utility belts.