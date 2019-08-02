Marshall County Sheriff's Office needs help to fund Project Lifesaver

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to fund a program that helps locate people who wander off from home.

The program, Project Lifesaver, works with the families of people who have dementia, Alzheimer’s or autism. The patient is given a transmitter bracelet so law enforcement can find them if they wander off.

Deputies told WAAY 31 they need thousands of dollars to keep up with the demand.

Right now, only eight people in Marshall County are outfitted with the bracelets, compared to more than 60 in neighboring Madison County.

Deputies say they desperately need more money to get the program where it needs to be to keep people safe.

Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said if the man who went missing just in the last few months had a Project Lifesaver bracelet, they would've found him a lot sooner.

"The subject wondered away from home. He was able to get in a car and they found him in Hoover two days later," he said. "He has since been fitted with a bracelet."

He's one of the lucky ones. There are only three transmitter bracelets left at the sheriff's office to give out.

"And, we've got people calling everyday that's wanting them," Guthrie said.

Those bracelets work with a receiver back at the sheriffs office, but there's only one receiver and it's outdated. When they get a call, a deputy will have to come to the station, get the receiver, and then head to where the missing person was last seen.

"That could be a tremendous amount of time wasted," Guthrie said.

Guthrie says they need at least three more receivers, and they would like as many transmitter bracelets as possible, which cost $275 each. That's why they're asking for financial help.

"We'll take anything. This is a very needed program," Guthrie said.

Just in the last two weeks, the sheriff's office received a $1,000 donation from the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Deputies say that can buy four transmitter bracelets.

The sheriff's office is also applying for a $5,000 grant through the Alzheimer's Association.