Marshall County Sheriff’s Office nabs burglary suspect wearing belt to disguise face

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says a burglary suspect who used a belt the evade detection has been caught.

On July 26 the Union Grove Food Town on Union Grove Road was burglarized by a man covering his face with a belt, said Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, office spokesman.

Guthrie said photos from surveillance cameras lead to Lloyd Ivan Goldston IV being charged with burglary.

Goldston also faces charges in Morgan County for the burglary of a Dollar General store. Guthrie said it took place on the same night as the Food Town crime, and that Goldston was found to be wearing the same clothes and baseball cap.

Guthrie said the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Huntsville Police Department Violent Crime Unit helped with the case.