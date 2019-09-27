Clear

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office nabs burglary suspect wearing belt to disguise face

Lloyd Ivan Goldston IV

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Huntsville Police Department Violent Crime Unit helped with the case.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 1:31 PM
Updated: Sep 27, 2019 1:33 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says a burglary suspect who used a belt the evade detection has been caught.

On July 26 the Union Grove Food Town on Union Grove Road was burglarized by a man covering his face with a belt, said Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, office spokesman.

Guthrie said photos from surveillance cameras lead to Lloyd Ivan Goldston IV being charged with burglary.

Goldston also faces charges in Morgan County for the burglary of a Dollar General store. Guthrie said it took place on the same night as the Food Town crime, and that Goldston was found to be wearing the same clothes and baseball cap.

Guthrie said the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Huntsville Police Department Violent Crime Unit helped with the case.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events