Marshall County Sheriff's Office looking for convicted murderer

Agencies across North Alabama are looking for a Marshall County convicted murderer who escaped from a work release site Saturday night.

The Alabama Department of corrections says 43-year-old, Daniel Miner is charged with the murder of Edward Lee Williams, who was killed during a robbery back in 1993.

Officials say he went missing from the Childersburg Work Release Center where he was serving his life sentence with the possibility of parole.

"It's just kind of a little bit scary knowing it could possibly be happening in your small hometown," said resident, Jill Smith.

"It is a little unnerving, makes me a little uneasy because I do have a toddler child," said resident, Heather Pettit.

People who live in Marshall County say they are nervous hearing convicted murderer, Daniel Miner escaped his work release site.

"You never know what somebody could do," said Smith.

Many residents told WAAY 31 they want to know why he was allowed on work release.

"I thought those were people, people who they allowed to do work release were the less serious criminals," said resident, Craig Dunn.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office tells WAAY 31 now Miner could be headed to Marshall County, because he has family there.

"It just kind of gives you a little bit of an uneasy feeling," said Smith.

Residents tell WAAY 31 they are keeping an eye on their surroundings more than ever.

"I guess be a little more careful, locking the car, locking your doors at home and if you're on the playground with kids, just being careful with them," said Smith.

"Just be aware of restaurants and people walking on the side of the road," said Dunn.

People who live in Marshall County say they home Miner is found soon.

"To keep everyone safe, children safe, adults, safe, elderly safe," said Pettit.

Marshall County Sheriff's Officers tells WAAY 31 right now they do not know if miner is armed or dangerous. They say if you have any information about his whereabouts, you can call the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.