The Marshall County Sheriff's Office now has its own app.

The new, free app launched Monday.

From the app, you can sign up for alerts, access the inmate database, access the sex offender registry, apply for pistol permits and leave anonymous tips.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office has been working on the app with a company since fall of 2020. You can find the app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Just search for "Marshall Sheriff AL."