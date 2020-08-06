Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in Grant

Authorities in Marshall County are investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. about a partially decomposed body found in a wooded area of Grant. The department says a property owner near the 1800 block of Columbus City Road found the body.

The body was taken to the State Forensic Lab in Huntsville for an autopsy. The sheriff’s office says more information will be released as the case progresses.