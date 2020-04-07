Clear

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office identifies murder victim found partially buried

Marshall County deputies are investigating a murder after a body was found partially buried.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 1:43 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says the partially buried body found in Asbury Monday night has been identified as Mark Wayne Motley Jr. of Crossville.

The sheriff’s office says it has three persons of interest in the murder investigation.

Deputies tell WAAY 31 they received a tip Monday afternoon in the Asbury community. Officials found Motley on Asbury Road. His cause of death hasn’t been determined.

