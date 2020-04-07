The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says the partially buried body found in Asbury Monday night has been identified as Mark Wayne Motley Jr. of Crossville.
The sheriff’s office says it has three persons of interest in the murder investigation.
Deputies tell WAAY 31 they received a tip Monday afternoon in the Asbury community. Officials found Motley on Asbury Road. His cause of death hasn’t been determined.
Related Content
- Marshall County Sheriff’s Office identifies murder victim found partially buried
- Marshall County deputies investigating murder after body found partially buried
- Marshall County Sheriff's Office looking for escaped convicted murderer
- Marshall County Sheriff’s Office identifies man found dead in Lake Guntersville
- DeKalb County Sheriff's Office identifies victim of Monday night shooting
- Victims identified in Limestone County triple murder
- Marshall County Sheriff's Office identifies suspect shot and killed by officers
- Marshall County sheriff wants help identifying burglary suspect
- DeKalb man charged with murder after buried body found
- Marshall County Sheriff's Office says officers justified in shooting death
Scroll for more content...