Marshall County Sheriff’s Office identifies man found dead in Lake Guntersville

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday the person recovered from Lake Guntersville on Sunday has been identified as Daniel Wayne White of Madison County.

According to the office’s Facebook page, preliminary reports from the Alabama Dept of Forensic Science has determined foul play was not a factor.

The office is awaiting toxicology report to determine the cause of death.

Deputies said a fisherman and his son found the body in the water off of Word Mountain Road, near Grant, about 10 a.m. Sunday.

