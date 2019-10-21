Marshall County Sheriff's Office has new technology to find people who wander off

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office now has new equipment to help them find people who wander away thanks to donations from the community.

The equipment is part of their Project Lifesaver program. The program provides bands with transmitters on them, free of charge, to anyone who signs up for the program. The deputies then use their receivers to find someone in the program who has been reported missing.

The Sheriff's Office only had one receiver that didn't work, but now they have four brand new receivers.

One woman told us she began looking into Project Lifesaver after her special needs daughter went missing.

"The second that we were able to contact somebody in the sheriff's department she had a transponder on her wrist within 24 hours," said Chelsea Truett a Project Lifesaver member.

The Sheriff's Office now has one receiver per shift.

If you want to sign up for the program you can either visit the Sheriff's Office or give them a call and they will come to you.