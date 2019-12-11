Marshall County Sheriff’s Office: Woman killed in Grant wreck

One person is dead after a single-vehicle wreck in Grant.

Marshall County Sheriff's Office Assistant Chief Steve Guthrie said there was a fatality about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on Simpson Point Road in Grant.

A female driver went off the roadway and hit a tree. She was the only person in the car.

Three Marshall County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to scene, along with a Grant Police Department officer.

The name of the driver is not being release pending notification of next of kin.