One person is dead after a single-vehicle wreck in Grant.
Marshall County Sheriff's Office Assistant Chief Steve Guthrie said there was a fatality about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on Simpson Point Road in Grant.
A female driver went off the roadway and hit a tree. She was the only person in the car.
Three Marshall County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to scene, along with a Grant Police Department officer.
The name of the driver is not being release pending notification of next of kin.
Related Content
- Marshall County Sheriff’s Office: Woman killed in Grant wreck
- DAR School student killed in Marshall County wreck
- Woman killed in Jackson County rollover wreck
- Marshall County Sheriff's Office receives $35,000 grant for new bullet proof vests
- Five Marshall County businesses receive energy grant
- Investigation into alleged theft from Marshall County Sheriff's Office
- Marshall County Sheriff's Office seeks check fraud suspect
- Jail improvements underway at Marshall County Sheriff's Office
- Marshall County Sheriff's Office needs help to fund Project Lifesaver
- 'Dixie' the Bloodhound joins the Marshall County Sheriff's Office
Scroll for more content...