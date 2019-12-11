Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office: Woman killed in Grant wreck

One person is dead after a single-vehicle wreck in Grant.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 8:57 PM
Updated: Dec 11, 2019 9:09 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

One person is dead after a single-vehicle wreck in Grant. 

Marshall County Sheriff's Office Assistant Chief Steve Guthrie said there was a fatality about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on Simpson Point Road in Grant.

A female driver went off the roadway and hit a tree. She was the only person in the car.

Three Marshall County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to scene, along with a Grant Police Department officer.

The name of the driver is not being release pending notification of next of kin.

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Florence
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events