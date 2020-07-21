Marshall County Sheriff’s Office: State investigating after man wanted on felony warrants shot himself during arrest

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect shot himself Tuesday afternoon while they were trying to serve felony warrants for him.

A spokesperson for the department, Stephen Guthrie, says Christopher Johnston barricaded himself in a garage attic on Highway 68 near Albertville. During negotiations led by the FBI, he says gas was deployed and that is when Johnston shot himself.

Johnston was taken into custody and transported to Marshall Medical Center South.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Albertville police, Boaz police, Guntersville police, Arab police and the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.