Marshall County Sheriff’s Office: Help find woman last seen in June

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find a woman reported missing.

The department says Brenda Kate Stuckey’s family dropped her off at the intersection of Wagner Drive and Highway 431 in Albertville in June. It says they’ve had no contact with her since that day.

Stuckey is 33 years old, 5’5” and weighs about 130 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have information about her whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at 256-582-2034.