Marshall County Sheriff's Office: Disturbance call leads to voyeurism arrest

A man is in jail in Marshall County for voyeurism.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded on Sept. 15 to a disturbance call in the 100 block of Willmon Subdivision Road near Grant. The department says after speaking to the homeowner, deputies determined a crime of voyeurism had occurred.

Alabama Code 13A-11-41 defines voyeurism in the first degree as the following:

“A person commits the crime of voyeurism in the first degree if, for the purpose of arousing or gratifying the sexual desire of any person, he or she knowingly photographs or films the intimate areas of another person, whether through, under, or around clothing, without that person’s knowledge and consent and under circumstances where the person has a reasonable expectation of privacy, whether in a public or private place.”

Jamie Lynn Butler was arrested and booked in the Marshall County Jail on a $3,000 bond.