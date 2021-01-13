Marshall County Schools to start hybrid learning Thursday

Some Marshall County students are gearing up for their first day back in the classroom in months.

In November, the district was one of the first in North Alabama to make the call to switch to all-remote learning for the remainder of the fall semester.

"It's a sense of security, it's a sense of normalcy, a little bit of structure," explained Martin Killion, teacher at Marshall County Tech School.

Killion said the teachers, staff and students are ready to get back to class in person.

"Not to mention the ability to be around other people, their friends," said Killion.

Their first chance to see some classmates will come with some extra safety precautions students probably won't even notice. Small air filters are now installed on Marshall County buses. Interim transportation director Mike Glassco explained that it can be difficult to social distance on the bus. A big help, he says, will be the hybrid schedule and the new air filters.