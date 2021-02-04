Marshall County Schools teachers and staff get coronavirus vaccines

Marshall County Schools teachers and staff got the chance to get their coronavirus vaccine this week.

Marshall County superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley told WAAY 31 that around 70% of their teachers said they wanted to get the vaccine.

"I had COVID in October...And it was worse than any flu I've ever had," explained Sloman Primary School Principal Kathy Brown.

Brown, along with her husband and son, all got coronavirus last year.

"My husband ended up with double Pneumonia," said Brown.

The bookkeeper at Sloman Primary, Shirley Gunter, says she has family with health issues.

"I needed to protect myself and them," said Gunter.

Because of that, when they got the chance to get their coronavirus shot, they both signed up. Both got their vaccine at the Marshall County Health Department on Wednesday.

"I want to be able to protect the students and the faculty members as much as I can," said Brown.

The county school district isn't the only one vaccinating teachers this week. The superintendent at Arab City Schools says about 25 teachers and staff got their shot Thursday.