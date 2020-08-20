Marshall County Schools has first day of classes

Marshall County schools are opening their doors on Thursday for their first day back to class.

When kids get on the bus, they will be required to wear a mask. Climbing on the bus, students will see some of the $200,000 worth of new safety equipment the district has in place.

Hand sanitizer will be on the bus, in classrooms and throughout schools. Buses, classrooms and frequently touched areas will be sanitized with sprayers throughout the day.

The district is asking parents to check their kids' temperatures before sending them to school.

You can find more about the district's back to school plan here.