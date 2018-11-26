Marshall County Schools superintendent sworn in for second term

Dr. Cindy Wigley, the superintendent of Marshall County Schools, was sworn in Monday by Marshall County circuit judge, Chris Abel, to her second term. Wigley's husband and two sons were present at the ceremony.
Marshall County Schools includes 14 schools, over 5,600 students and more than 80 buses.
