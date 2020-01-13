Marshall County School District to declare state of emergency after tornado damages a school

The Marshall County School Board will meet to declare an emergency after an EF2 tornado damaged Brindlee Mountain Primary School. The National Weather Service said winds were as fast as 120 miles per hour when the tornado hit the school.

Since the building is no longer safe, the district is relocating the students to another school. In a statement from superintendent Cindy Wigley, she explains the plan is to move students to the middle school building located at the high school. All 3 schools will be closed this week while the transition is made.

Over the weekend, parents stopped by the school to see the damage. 10 classrooms, the cafeteria, and the gym were destroyed.

Many of them told us they're heartbroken and would like to see more safety measures put in place, but they're also just grateful children, and staff, weren't at the school.

"The building can be replaced. The people. They can't. The kids, they can't. We'll make it. We'll be as the hashtag is going around Brindlee strong. And we'll be stronger than ever," said parent Chasity Collins.

The school board will also meet request financial help from the state in addition to declaring a state of emergency.

For now, staff will still report to work and extracurricular activities will go on as planned. All other Marshall County Schools still have classes as usual.