Marshall County School Board approves emergency declaration after tornado damage

Volunteers spent the day sorting through all of the debris left behind after the EF-2 tornado ripped through Brindlee Mountain Primary School. They're working to salvage anything they can inside these classrooms.

The school board met with Superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley Monday morning. They are hoping to have kids back to school as early as next week.

Joe Bunch said he lives across the street from Brindlee Mountain Primary School, and he also happens to be the school board member for the area.

“It was heart-wrenching. I’ve lived here all my life. I went to school there. I really didn’t realize how much the damage had been, but it was terrible," he said.

On Monday, the school board met with Wigley to plan what's next for the 250 students who attended the school.

About 5 minutes up the road, there’s an overflow building at Brindlee Mountain High school. That’s where they plan to have the primary school students meet for class once they can set it up for them.

The school board approved an emergency declaration on Monday that will allow them to expedite the rebuilding process of the current primary school.

Wigley said she is thankful the kids weren't at schools because they would have been sheltering in what’s now a heavily damaged area.

"The hallways and restrooms have blocks up to your knees, so we are so grateful our children were not there and that no staff or children are harmed," she said.

"I guess you look for good things, and the best thing I could determine and think about is this happened on a weekend when there were no children there," Bunch added.

Wigley said they hope to have an update on Friday if students will be able to start back next week. She's asking all parents to have a back-up plan just in case, and she hopes to have an orientation on the temporary campus before the start of school.