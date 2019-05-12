Marshall County Officials: don't just rely on severe weather sirens

"Where our TV is at is our safe zone anywhere so we just sat down there and then later sirens went off," said Gypsy Wisinger.

Wisinger says usually when storms hit in her area she goes to her safe spot way before sirens even start.

"By the time a siren goes off I already know there's a problem i'm in my safe place in my home," said Wisinger.

Officials say sirens are supposed to be your last warning when severe weather hits. On Thursday, an EF-1 tornado came through part of Marshall County. One couple who lives in Douglas told WAAY31 they never heard sirens and they're not alone.

Officials say its due to a few reasons. The first is that two sirens are out of commission right now in Marshall County. Second, not all sirens are county controlled. Sirens in some city limits are controlled by the city and if the danger doesn't extend to that specific area, you won't hear the siren. We reached out to local municipalities Sunday to find out more but they're offices were closed.

Officials say these are just a few examples why its important to have other forms of alerts. Marshall County has a new alert system for emergency situations. It's called "Alert Marshall County" and you can register HERE. You can also download the WAAY31 Stormtracker app. It's free to downlowd for Apple and Android devices.