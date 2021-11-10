Marshall County jail renovations set back due to supply chain crisis

The Marshall County Jail is feeling the weight of the supply chain shortage.

Renovations to the old jail were supposed to be completed by now, but many of the metal materials needed are on backorder. Some materials are delayed two to three months, while others will take six months or longer to come in.

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said getting new showerheads for the jail is a priority. Jail showerheads can't be purchased at a typical home improvement store; they need to be special-ordered.

Although, it’s not just showerheads that are needed. The jail depends on the supply of metal for other renovations, like doors.

The shortage of metal supplies is not the only pushback, either. Sims said plumbing and flush valves will also take longer to get done than originally anticipated.

“Covid set us back to start with," Sims said. "Now ... we started hoping the project would move faster, but what we found is that it’s slowed down even more because of material costs, supplying the materials and stuff like that."

The jail is fully operational, so renovations are happening in phases. Right now, female inmates are being held at the Albertville City Jail while work is being done.

The supply chain shortages are also affecting day-to-day operations. Around 10,000 rounds of ammo were ordered months ago, and the sheriff's office said they still don’t know when the ammo will arrive.

Sims said right now, renovations are behind nearly three months but this could all change, depending on how the supply chain crisis continues.