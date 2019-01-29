The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says another inmate has been charged with promoting prison contraband.
Inmate Terry Lee Swann was found in a secured location inside the booking room area by Matt Cooper, chief of the jail, said Assistant Chief Steve Guthrie. Guthrie said a corrections officer had gone to open a cooler for the kitchen staff and Swann entered a secured area and was found removing inmate property.
Swann was found in possession of various pieces of jewelry and has been charged with promoting prison contraband and third-degree theft of property.
Related Content
- Marshall County Jail inmate charged with jewelry theft
- 2 Marshall County inmates charged with having contraband in jail
- Sheriff: Inmate kills himself in Marshall County jail
- Repairs coming to the Marshall County Jail
- Inmate dies at Jackson County Jail
- Inmate escaped from Morgan County Jail
- Three inmates are back in custody in Marshall County after jail house escape
- Investigation into alleged theft from Marshall County Sheriff's Office
- Marshall County man charged with meth trafficking
- Marshall County tornado shelters
Scroll for more content...