Marshall County Jail inmate charged with jewelry theft

Terry Lee Swann

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says another inmate has been charged with promoting prison contraband.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 7:40 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Inmate Terry Lee Swann was found in a secured location inside the booking room area by Matt Cooper, chief of the jail, said Assistant Chief Steve Guthrie. Guthrie said a corrections officer had gone to open a cooler for the kitchen staff and Swann entered a secured area and was found removing inmate property.

Swann was found in possession of various pieces of jewelry and has been charged with promoting prison contraband and third-degree theft of property.

