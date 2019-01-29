Marshall County Jail inmate charged with jewelry theft

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says another inmate has been charged with promoting prison contraband.

Inmate Terry Lee Swann was found in a secured location inside the booking room area by Matt Cooper, chief of the jail, said Assistant Chief Steve Guthrie. Guthrie said a corrections officer had gone to open a cooler for the kitchen staff and Swann entered a secured area and was found removing inmate property.

Swann was found in possession of various pieces of jewelry and has been charged with promoting prison contraband and third-degree theft of property.