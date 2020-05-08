Marshall County Jail corrections officer charged with bringing tobacco to inmates

A corrections officer at the Marshall County Jail was arrested Friday and charged with promoting prison contraband.
Marcus Earl Martin, 25, of Guntersville was found to be bringing tobacco products into the jail for inmates, according to a news release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
Martin worked for the sheriff’s office for about nine months.
He was booked in the same jail where he works, and bond was set at $1,000.
