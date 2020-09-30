Marshall County Health Department holding drive-thru flu shot clinic

The Marshall County Health Department is offering flu vaccinations at its drive-thru clinic on Oct. 6.

The clinic will be held on the grounds of the Marshall Technical School at 12312 US Highway 431 in Guntersville. Participants are able to stay in their vehicles while they get the shot.

People ages 6 months and older can get a flu shot for $5 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. It will be free to people who present a BCBS, Medicare or Medicaid card. The shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

There will also be Spanish speaking personnel at the clinic.

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network is ready to track storms and keep your family safe. See it in action HERE and learn more about it HERE