Marshall County Health Department expands coronavirus testing hours

Beginning Monday morning, the Marshall County Health Department has new, expanded hours for its coronavirus testing clinic.

Instead of opening for two and a half hours, two days a week, starting at 9 Monday morning, testing will be offered every weekday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The testing is free.

A referral from a doctor is recommended and you need to call ahead to make an appointment. When you arrive, you simply stay in your car and a health professional will come to you.

To get tested, you have to have coronavirus symptoms and either be 65 years or older, be a healthcare worker, or have a condition that puts you at high risk. You also must be at least 19 years old to get tested.