Marshall County makes fixes after storm blows down utility poles

A track of road in Marshall County is debris-free after a storm knocked over utility poles and blocked traffic.

Storms damaged the Warrenton Causeway on Alabama Highway 69 in Marshall County on Sunday.

WAAY-31 learned this isn't the first time the area dealt with this issue.

Highway 69 is the way between Guntersville and Arab.

The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency told us the utility poles fall because this bridge sits between water and this area lies low, when storms come through the wind actually becomes even stronger making it easier for the poles to come down.

"We had 60 to 80 mile per hour winds that were coming through and that's what caused the damage to the poles this past Sunday," said Anita McBurnett, director at the Marshall County EMA.

She told us Sunday’s storms knocked down the utility poles… and it’s not the first time.

"The river acts as a funnel through that particular area where the Warrenton Causeway is and that in turn increases the speed of the wind as it comes through there," she said.

On Monday morning the poles were replaced and fixed...still leaning, but fixed.

McBurnett said she's thankful no one was hurt when the poles fell and reminded drivers about the danger.

"Make a decision. Do I want to continue and go ahead and cross or do I want to wait for this to blow over," she said.