Marshall Co. Emergency Management prepares for this weekend's storm

With the threat of more storms, Marshall County Emergency Management officials want to make sure people are prepared.

Monday's EF-1 tornado hit Albertville around 6 a.m., as many people were still asleep or just waking up. Remarkably, no one was seriously injured. Sunday's storms could come around the same time.

WAAY 31 was at the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency to find out what they want people to know.

Emergency services are preparing for the weekend, and they're urging people to do four things ahead of the storm:

* Watch the news and weather alerts, even if it is just a thunderstorm warning.

* Keep your phones on, charged up, and with the volume up.

* Grab a weather radio and batteries.

* And lastly, have an emergency plan.

Emergency services said they are watching the storm and tracking what it could look like by Saturday evening. They have packed up most of their radios and phones to be ready at a moment's notice if they're needed.

Officials told WAAY 31 one thing they worry about is the timing of the storm yet again.

"So, I think what we're looking at is just the uncertainty of what it's going to produce when it gets into our area. The timing is of concern, because it may be in the early morning hours when people are asleep," said Anita McBurnett, the Marshall County EMA Director.

McBurnett said she doesn't want to see anyone get hurt in this storm and for everyone to stay ahead of it.

Marshall County Emergency Management also said no one should be staying in a mobile home if it's not tied down properly. They said if anyone needs help with shelter, they can look for the available storm shelters in the area.