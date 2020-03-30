Marshall County Commission to hold emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus

The Marshall County Commission will hold an emergency meeting Monday morning to discuss how new coronavirus orders and legislation will affect local business.

The two big points of discussion will be whether or not to open the courthouse and how federal legislation will affect their employees.

There are a few options with the courthouse. They could keep it closed longer than April 3 with just employees allowed inside, close it completely, or open it back up to the public.

They're also discussing the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The act gives employees, who have been employees for at least 30 days, up to 12 weeks of paid sick leave if they have to take off because of the coronavirus.

The meeting starts at 9 Monday morning, but they are limiting the number of people who can attend to 25 to allow for social distancing.