Marshall County Commission placing fencing around Confederate monument as safety precaution

The Marshall County Commission will now be placing fencing around the Confederate monument as a safety precaution.

"Today, we are feeling the same as we are, that we're going to keep showing up. We're going to keep having our voices heard, and we're excited to keep pushing," said Unique Dunston.

Dunston is the organizer of "Say Their Names Alabama." She and others are back at the Marshall County Courthouse to protest for the removal of the Confederate flag and monument there, but we've learned the county may have other plans.

The fencing will wrap around the Confederate statue and flag.

The Marshall County Commission Chairman told WAAY 31 it's all for beautification and a safety precaution for smaller children in the area. Dunston told us this doesn't mean her fight is over.

"We're not moving, we're not wavering. We'll just keep having our voices heard until it's done," she said.

Dunston and others are protesting for the removal of the Confederate statue and flag in front of the Marshall County Courthouse.

On Wednesday morning, James Hutchinson, the head of the Marshall County Commission, told us there will be fencing placed around all the historic monuments in the City of Albertville. He told us it has nothing to do with just the Confederate monument and says it's part of the renewal and beautification of the courthouse.

"This is the last part of the project that we're doing on the renovations at the courthouse," he said.

Hutchinson worked to transform the courthouse into something more updated and made sure to add handrails, better steps and even cut down overgrown trees. But he told us the fencing is due to the sheriff's office claiming there's children climbing on the monument, and they don't want anyone to get hurt.

"Children don't play around monuments, like ever," said Dunston.

Dunston says they will continue to protest in taking down the symbols they believe are racist, fence or not.

"Any monument in an area like that, most of them have fences around them and this is a low-profile fence, wrought iron fence, nice looking fence and it's a safety issue also for young kids, so that's the reason we're doing it," Hutchinson said.

Dunston told us Wednesday's rain also won't stop a protest they plan for later.

Hutchinson told us the cost for the fence will be between $3,500 and $3,600, and they're looking to get it installed soon. He told us the same kind of fencing is around the historic statues at the courthouse in Guntersville.