Marshall County Commission calls emergency meeting about April 12 storm damage

The Marshall County Commission is holding an emergency meeting Wednesday morning.

Officials are considering a "Joint Declaration of Emergency Conditions between Marshall County, City of Albertville, City of Arab, City of Boaz, City of Guntersville, Town of Douglas, Town of Grant and Town of Union Grove relating [to] the storm damage from the April 12, 2020 storms.”

On April 13, the National Weather Service in Huntsville confirmed there was an EF-2 tornado in Boaz in Marshall County. See drone footage of the damage here.

