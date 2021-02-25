Marshall County Board of Education awards $6.4 million bid for Brindlee Mountain renovations

The Marshall County Board of Education awarded a bid at its last meeting to Boatner Construction Company, not to exceed $6.4 million.

The plan includes a renovation of part of the high and middle schools. The middle school is being used by primary school students.

The renovation will add to the front of both schools. It'll add classrooms, covered walkways and it will include storm shelter space for all students.

Brindlee Mountain primary school students were moved into the former middle school after the tornado destroyed their school. High school classes and labs that were in the middle had to be consolidated into just the high school.

The bid says $5 million of the project will come from insurance and the rest out of state bond.