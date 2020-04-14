'The longest 10 seconds I've ever experienced:' Marshall County residents recall tornado terror

Marshall County residents geared up for day two of cleanup Tuesday after an EF-2 tornado came through Sunday night.

The damage goes on for miles. Several homes are damaged, some destroyed. People who live on Pleasant Hill Road said they are still in awe of what happened.

"I don't know if it's hit me completely yet because it's so surreal," Jathan Taylor, who lives on Pleasant Hill Road, said.

Taylor was home enjoying a movie Sunday night when the storm moved through. He described to WAAY 31 what it was like.

"You hear everybody say, it sounded like a train, and that was the noise that I heard," he said.

"It was over in 10 seconds, it seemed like the longest 10 seconds I've ever experienced in my life, but you know it was still just 10 seconds," Taylor said.

He said he's lucky his home wasn't damaged, but that wasn't the case for his next door neighbors

"Our living room, the whole ceiling is in the floor," Jeremy Lacks, who lives on Pleasant Hill Road, said.

Lacks' family have been having to stay with family because of it, but they're remaining thankful

"It's tough, but even with that going on we're still blessed," Lacks said. "I mean we're alive and nobody got hurt."

Taylor and the Lacks say despite the ugliness of the situation, they're finding the beauty in the community coming together to clean up and help one another.

"It's really, really cool how the community can come together in a time of need," Taylor said.

"That's just the way it is around here, if somebody needs something they're going to get it," Lacks said.

A lot of progress was made Tuesday, but there's still a lot more cleaning up left to do. At this time, nobody is sure how long it'll take.