Marshall Co. woman indicted on two counts of producing child pornography

A Marshall County woman, Anna Gomez, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of producing child pornography.

Gomez is charged with "persuading a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce an image of that conduct and transmit it across state lines."

According to the Department of Justice, Gomez allegedly took explicit photographs of a 5-year-old girl and sent them to someone in Florida. The penalty for producing child pornography is 15 to 30 years imprisonment and up to a $250,000 fine.

WAAY 31 has reached out to U.S. Attorney Jay Town for comment.

“These crimes are detestable and our investigators and prosecutors will remain ever vigilant in protecting victims,” Town said.