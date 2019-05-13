Marshall Co. sheriff looking for man suspected of stealing catalytic converters

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help in a Facebook post on Monday to identify a suspect and vehicle.
The sheriff's office says the man is suspected of stealing three catalytic converters in the Honeycomb area of Marshall County. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Jordan Elliott at 256-582-2034.
