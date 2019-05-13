Clear

Marshall Co. sheriff looking for man suspected of stealing catalytic converters

Photo: Marshall County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Jordan Elliott at 256-582-2034.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help in a Facebook post on Monday to identify a suspect and vehicle.

The sheriff's office says the man is suspected of stealing three catalytic converters in the Honeycomb area of Marshall County. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Jordan Elliott at 256-582-2034.

