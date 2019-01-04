Marshall Co. sheriff-elect says he's ready to get problems solved

In ten days, Marshall County will have a new sheriff, Phil Sims.

Sims said he will face problems with "manpower, additional deputies, (and) shortfalls in ... budget right now, especially in overtime." Even with the controversy at the sheriff's office, the sheriff-elect said he's ready for it.

"I'm ready to go to work. That's it," Sims said. "We'll get the problems solved."

Sims said 60 percent of the overtime budget has already been used, and in September, the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation opened an investigation into theft at the sheriff's office.

In October, the department accidentally spent $22,000 on toilet paper. The budget for all supplies for the whole year is $15,000. Sims said this has been resolved.

He said he'll get creative to fund his goals by "finding extra money through grants and so forth to help make up the difference."

Sims said he plans to get better equipment for the drug task force, be in contact with the county commission and hire more school resource officers. He said he also has a plan for the jail but that he can't say what it is just yet.

"When we go into office on the 14th, we'll be putting a plan in motion," Sims said.