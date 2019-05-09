Marshall Co. sheriff arrests man after finding stolen vehicle at Albertville home

Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office says a suspect, Dylan Cooper, was arrested on Friday, May 3, after a deputy found a stolen 2012 Dodge 3500 parked at a home on Pleasant Grove Road in Albertville.

Guthrie says Cooper had been in possession of the vehicle for a period of time. Cooper was charged with receiving stolen property and a probation violation. His bond was set at $30,000.