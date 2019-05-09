Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office says a suspect, Dylan Cooper, was arrested on Friday, May 3, after a deputy found a stolen 2012 Dodge 3500 parked at a home on Pleasant Grove Road in Albertville.
Guthrie says Cooper had been in possession of the vehicle for a period of time. Cooper was charged with receiving stolen property and a probation violation. His bond was set at $30,000.
Related Content
- Marshall Co. sheriff arrests man after finding stolen vehicle at Albertville home
- Drugs, 41 guns, stolen truck found at Albertville home by Marshall County Sheriff’s Office
- Marshall County sheriff’s office arrests man on stolen motorcycle
- Marshall County sheriff seeks help for missing Albertville woman
- Marshall County sheriff charges Albertville man with sexual abuse of a child
- DeKalb County Sheriff's Office recovers narcotics, stolen vehicle during arrest
- Marshall Co. sheriff: Man arrested after stolen AR-15 found between his legs
- Man charged in Albertville shooting
- Marshall County sheriff’s son arrested, jailed
- Person shot in Albertville
Scroll for more content...