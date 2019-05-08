Marshall Co. sheriff: Man arrested after stolen AR-15 found between his legs

Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office says a suspect, Mitchell Ellis from Gadsden, was arrested on Tuesday after a deputy saw an AR-15 assault rifle situated between his legs during a traffic stop in Guntersville.

According to Guthrie, a Marshall County deputy notice the rifle after he stopped Ellis for an expired registration. Ellis was then taken into custody.

Guthrie says the gun was loaded and had been stolen from a home in Albertville. Ellis told the deputy he knew the gun was stolen, and he was taking it back to the proper owner, Guthrie says.