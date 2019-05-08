Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office says a suspect, Mitchell Ellis from Gadsden, was arrested on Tuesday after a deputy saw an AR-15 assault rifle situated between his legs during a traffic stop in Guntersville.
According to Guthrie, a Marshall County deputy notice the rifle after he stopped Ellis for an expired registration. Ellis was then taken into custody.
Guthrie says the gun was loaded and had been stolen from a home in Albertville. Ellis told the deputy he knew the gun was stolen, and he was taking it back to the proper owner, Guthrie says.
Related Content
- Marshall Co. sheriff: Man arrested after stolen AR-15 found between his legs
- Marshall County sheriff’s office arrests man on stolen motorcycle
- Marshall County sheriff’s son arrested, jailed
- Drugs, 41 guns, stolen truck found at Albertville home by Marshall County Sheriff’s Office
- Sheriff: Marijuana, stolen gun found in home with infant
- DeKalb County Sheriff's Office recovers narcotics, stolen vehicle during arrest
- Three teenagers arrested after found fleeing from a stolen car
- Two individuals arrested after being found with stolen disabled van
- Sheriff’s office: Decatur man arrested after chase in stolen truck
- Deputies: Man found with checkbooks sticking out of coat arrested for trafficking stolen identities
Scroll for more content...